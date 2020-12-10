Thalapathy 65 Official Update: Vijay starrer to be helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar & music by Anirudh Ravichander
Finally, the much-awaited announcement is out! Thalapathy Vijay's 65th film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Besides helming the project, Nelson has also written the film. Sun Pictures, who are backing the project, took to social media and shared an official update about the same. The tweet read: "We are happy to announce Thalapathy @actorvijay’s #Thalapathy65bySunPictures directed by @nelsondilpkumar and music by @anirudhofficial #Thalapathy65."
Nelson also shared a video of him and Vijay from their first meet at Sun Pictures office. He wrote, "Happy to announce my next film with @actorvijay sir." Meanwhile, reports were doing rounds the makers are planning to get Deepika Padukone and John Abraham on board for the film. However, there is no confirmation if the team is already in talks with the actors for the same.
Also, Nelson Dilipkumar is busy with the shooting of his upcoming projects and is completing Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor shoot. After wrapping up the pending projects, he will begin working on Thalapathy 65.
We are happy to announce Thalapathy @actorvijay ’s #Thalapathy65bySunPictures directed by @nelsondilpkumar and music by @anirudhofficial #Thalapathy65 pic.twitter.com/7Gxg1uwy22
— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) December 10, 2020
Happy to announce my next film with @actorvijay sir @sunpictures @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss #Thalapathy65 pic.twitter.com/XyXakF5zJ4
— Nelson Dilipkumar (@Nelsondilpkumar) December 10, 2020
On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay is waiting for the release of Master, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Malavika Mohanan in the female lead role, while Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing key roles.
Master is Bankrolled by XB Film Creators, has music composed by Anirudh.
