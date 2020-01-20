Thalapathy 65: Pandiaraj to direct actor Vijay’s next? Find out

Actor Vijay, who is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, Master, might be teaming up with director Pandiaraj for his next film.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that director Pandiaraj is one of the best film makers, when it comes to family oriented subject. Though his latest release, Namma Vettu Pillai starring Siva Karthikeyan and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, was not a box office hit, it was widely appreciated by the critics. Now, the filmmaker is in the news for a possible collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay for a project after Thalapathy 65, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is complete.

According to reports in Behindwoods, Though Vijay has not zeroed in on any director for his next film, they agreed that the director approached Vijay. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited. Vijay is currently shooting for Master, which stars Vijay Sethupathi as the main villain. Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah play the leading ladies. Thalapathy 64 is expected to be a summer 2020 release. The recent addition to the team is Arjun Das, who was previously seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi that starred Karthi in the lead. Popular anchor Ramya Subramanian is also a part of the star cast.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that the next film of the actor will be produced by Sun Pictures, and the actor will be paid a whopping amount of Rs 100 crore for the same. If reports turn out to be true, Vijay will be the highest paid actor in Kollywood. He would even beat superstar Rajinikanth with a paycheck of Rs. 100 crore, for Rajinikanth is getting Rs 90 crore for his upcoming film Darbar, which is being produced by Lyca productions. According to reports in Hindustan Times, Sun Pictures has already paid an advance amount of Rs. 50 crore to Vijay for their next project.

Credits :Behindwoods

