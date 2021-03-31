Thalapathy 65: Pooja Hegde misses attending muharat puja of Vijay starrer: My heart & spirit is with the team

Director Nelson Dhilipkumar, Vijay and others were present at the launch ceremony of Thalapathy 65 today, March 31.

Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Thalapathy 65 goes on floors today with a mahurat puja at the Sun TV studio in Chennai. Director Nelson Dhilipkumar, Vijay and others were present at the launch ceremony today. However, Pooja Hegde, who is busy with the shooting of her other film in Mumbai, missed being a part of the launch ceremony. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Missing out on the muharat puja today of #Thalapathy65 since I’m shooting elsewhere. But my heart and spirit is with the team. Good luck Red heart can’t wait to join you’ll soon."

Recently, there were rumours that makers have cast one more actress as the second lead for the film but a source close to the team denies the same. Clarifying it, the source shares, "Pooja Hegde is the only leading lady in Thalapathy 65. There is no room for any more leading actors in the film, the script doesn’t demand for it." Produced by Sun Pictures, Thalapathy 65 marks Pooja Hegde's maiden collaboration with Master star Vijay. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer. Actor Kavin is also a part of the film.

Check out Pooja Hegde's latest tweet below:

Also Read: Karnan: Mari Selvaraj recalls his first meet with Dhanush; Says 'He's the one who can carry all my stories'

Pooja Hegde is on a roll with back to back big-budget films in the kitty. The actress has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Pan-India film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya, Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni and the most recently added, Thalapathy 65.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×