Thalapathy 65: Pooja Hegde to star opposite Vijay in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial

Tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, the film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

It was announced the last year that Thalapathy Vijay will be collaborating with director Nelson Dilipkumar and the film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. At a time when fans are waiting for an update from the makers of the film, it has been revealed that the film will have sensational pan Indian actress Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Announcing the news, the makers wrote, “The gorgeous @hegdepooja onboard as the female lead of #Thalapathy65!” A stylish video of Pooja was also shared by the makers along with the announcement.

Pooja Hegde is currently waiting for the release of two of her films namely Radhe Shyam and Most Eligible Bachelor. While the former has Prabhas as the male lead, the latter has Akhil Akkineni. Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the college drama Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film had Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, while Vijay Sethupathi was seen as the main antagonist. On the other hand, Nelson Dilipkumar is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film with Sivakarthikeyan titled Doctor.

A couple of months back, it was revealed by cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa that he has joined the crew of the film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. It is to be noted that Manoj had earlier worked with Vijay in the film Nanban directed by Shankar, which was a Tamil remake of the Hindi film 3 Idiots. Sharing the news, Manoj wrote on his Twitter space that he was excited to be collaborating with Vijay again.

