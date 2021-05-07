Thalapathy 65: Second shooting schedule of the Vijay starrer to be delayed?

Thalapathy 65 is helmed by Doctor filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar with Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.

The makers of Thalapathy 65 announced a couple of months back that the film’s shooting had started in Georgia. They even shared a photo of Vijay from the sets of the film, while giving us a glimpse of his look. A couple of days back, it was reported that the makers have constructed huge sets of a multiplex complex in Chennai for the second shooting schedule. Now, a new report has come up stating that the second schedule will be delayed owing to the current COVID crisis.

Earlier, the makers had announced that Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady. The makers shared a stylish video of Pooja while welcoming her onboard. As per the latest report, the makers have roped in popular Mollywood actor Shine Tom Chacko to play a key role in the film. An official announcement on the same is, however, still awaited. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, while Anirudh Ravichander is roped in to compose music.

It is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who is also waiting for the release of Doctor with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. Meanwhile, reports about Thalapathy Vijay’s next film are surfacing on social media. As per the latest report, Vijay’s next will be directed by Tollywood filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. Vijay was last seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

