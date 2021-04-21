Thalapathy 65: Shooting of the Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer in Georgia to be wrapped up soon?

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Thalapathy 65 will have music by Anirudh Ravichander and it is one of the highly anticipated Kollywood films.

It is well known by now that Thalapathy Vijay is currently shooting for his upcoming film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65 in Georgia. The makers of the film shared a glimpse of Vijay from the sets while announcing that they have kickstarted the shooting process. A new report has now popped up online stating that the makers of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial are planning to wrap up the schedule owing to the pandemic situation. It is expected that an official update about it will be made soon.

While announcing about the starting of shooting, the makers shared Vijay’s photo and wrote, “#Thalapathy65 shooting has started in Georgia! @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja”. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, while Anirudh Ravichander is roped in to compose music. It was announced by the makers a few weeks back that the film will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, while Yogi Babu is rumoured to be playing a key role. However, Yogi Babu’s starring is not yet announced officially by the makers.

Vijay was last seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. On the other hand, Nelson Dilipkumar is waiting for the release of his directorial venture Doctor starring Sivakarthikeyan as the lead actor. Pooja Hegde has an interesting line up of films in her kitty including Radhe Shyam with Prabhas and Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×