Thalapathy 65: Sudha Kongara out of the race to helm the upcoming Vijay starrer?

The south star Thalapathy Vijay who will be seen next in Master has wrapped up the shoot of the film. The highly anticipated film Master is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director is known for his film, Kaithi, which had south actor Karthi in the lead. Now, the latest update on the Thalapathy Vijay's next film is that Sudha Kongara might not direct that film. There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that Thalapathy Vijay wants to the Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara to helm his next venture. But, now reports strongly hint that Sudha may not be able to start her venture with Vijay till November this year.

The Bigil star does not want to wait until November to start Thalapathy 65. The actor is now looking out for a new director for his next film. News reports suggest that Sudha Kongara may director Thalapathy 66. There is a lot riding on the film Master. The film will also feature the Super Deluxe star makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi as the villain. The film was shot in New Delhi when a picture of the Bigil star had gone viral. The first look of the south star Thalapathy Vijay went viral and sent the fans into a tizzy. The south actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media.

The fans and film audience took to their social media handles to comment on Thalapathy Vijay's first look. The second poster with Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay also went viral on social media. The two south actors are seen in an intense mood ready to lock horns with each other. The film Master is one of the much-awaited films of the south film industry.

