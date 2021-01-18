Thalapathy 65 trends as fans go berserk anticipating Pooja Hegde as the leading lady opposite Vijay

Speculations are doing rounds that makers of Thalapathy 65 have approached Pooja Hegde to play the female lead.

Kollywood star Vijay's next project after the release of Master is Thalapathy 65. The upcoming untitled film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. Meanwhile, speculations are doing rounds that makers of the film have approached Pooja Hegde to play the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay. #Thalapathy65 is one of the biggest Twitter trends as moviegoers are excited about the same.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Team approached #PoojaHegde , for the Lead Female role and #Arjunvijay for the villain role. February 1st week Pooja and cast and crew announcement." Well, the makers are yet to make an official word regarding the same. Well, the makers are reportedly set to reveal cast about the upcoming project in the coming days. Thalapathy Vijay starrer will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay's latest release Master has set the box office on fire. Also starring Vijay Sethupathi, the film has touched Rs 100 crore mark in a few days of its release. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who also wrote the screenplay along with Rathna Kumar and Pon Parthiban, Master stars Malavika Mohanan in the female lead role with Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in supporting roles.

