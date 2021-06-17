  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Thalapathy 65 UPDATE: Fans in for a spectacular treat on Vijay's birthday; Details Inside

Amidst high expectations, the makers of Vijay starrer are all set to unveil the first look of the film in the next week. Yes, fans can expect a surprise on Vijay's birthday.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: June 17, 2021 04:40 pm
Thalapathy 65 update Thalapathy 65 UPDATE: Fans in for a spectacular treat on Vijay's birthday; Details Inside
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Thalapathy Vijay as we all know has teamed up with Nelson Dilipkumar for the first time for an upcoming mega project referred to as Thalapathy 65. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. Recently, DOP Manoj Paramahamsa officially confirmed that he would be working as the cinematographer for the upcoming Pan-India film and fans can't keep calm already. Amidst high expectations, the makers of Vijay starrer are all set to unveil the first look of the film in the next week. Yes, fans can expect a spectacular treat on Vijay's birthday. 

The film went on floors with a pooja ceremony on March 31 and the makers have already wrapped up the second schedule in Georgia. Pooja who plays the female lead role missed attending the launch ceremony as she was busy shooting for another film. Sharing about it on Twitter, she wrote, "Missing out on the muharat puja today of #Thalapathy65 since I’m shooting elsewhere. But my heart and spirit is with the team. Good luck can’t wait to join you’ll soon (sic)."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, as earlier we reported, the makers have constructed huge sets of a multiplex complex in Chennai for the second shooting schedule. The team will soon head to Hyderabad for the second schedule of Thalapathy 65 and it involves a lot of action scenes. While there is no official update, Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer is speculated to release next year during Tamil New Year. 

Also Read: #Yash19 trends on social media; KGF star to play a Navy Officer in director Narthan's next? 

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Vijay’s Thalapathy 65: Yogi Babu confirms being a part of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial
Vijay’s Thalapathy 65: Makers of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial to release the film on Tamil New Year 2022?
Thalapathy 65: Second shooting schedule of the Vijay starrer to be delayed?
Thalapathy 65: Huge sets erected for the Vijay starrer in Chennai for the next shooting schedule?
Thalapathy 65: Vijay wraps Georgia schedule and returns to Chennai; See Photos and Videos
Thalapathy 65: Shooting of the Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer in Georgia to be wrapped up soon?