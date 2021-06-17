Thalapathy 65 UPDATE: Fans in for a spectacular treat on Vijay's birthday; Details Inside

Amidst high expectations, the makers of Vijay starrer are all set to unveil the first look of the film in the next week. Yes, fans can expect a surprise on Vijay's birthday.

Thalapathy Vijay as we all know has teamed up with Nelson Dilipkumar for the first time for an upcoming mega project referred to as Thalapathy 65. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. Recently, DOP Manoj Paramahamsa officially confirmed that he would be working as the cinematographer for the upcoming Pan-India film and fans can't keep calm already. Amidst high expectations, the makers of Vijay starrer are all set to unveil the first look of the film in the next week. Yes, fans can expect a spectacular treat on Vijay's birthday.

The film went on floors with a pooja ceremony on March 31 and the makers have already wrapped up the second schedule in Georgia. Pooja who plays the female lead role missed attending the launch ceremony as she was busy shooting for another film. Sharing about it on Twitter, she wrote, "Missing out on the muharat puja today of #Thalapathy65 since I’m shooting elsewhere. But my heart and spirit is with the team. Good luck can’t wait to join you’ll soon (sic)."

Take a look:

Missing out on the muharat puja today of #Thalapathy65 since I’m shooting elsewhere. But my heart and spirit is with the team. Good luck can’t wait to join you’ll soon — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) March 31, 2021

#Thalapathy65FirstLook first look Waiting for this moment @actorvijay #Master #VaathiComing pic.twitter.com/SDBzGeNxLk — VIJAY FANS WORLD (@Vijayfansworld7) June 17, 2021 Meanwhile, as earlier we reported, the makers have constructed huge sets of a multiplex complex in Chennai for the second shooting schedule. The team will soon head to Hyderabad for the second schedule of Thalapathy 65 and it involves a lot of action scenes. While there is no official update, Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer is speculated to release next year during Tamil New Year.

Also Read: #Yash19 trends on social media; KGF star to play a Navy Officer in director Narthan's next?

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×