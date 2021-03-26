Thalapathy 65: Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer to have yet another leading lady?

It is reported that the makers of Thalapathy 65 are holding talks with Rashmika Mandanna for yet another leading role.

It was announced recently that Vijay’s next with Nelson Dilipkumar will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. A couple of days back, the makers announced the news along with a stylish video of Pooja Hegde. This film will mark the pan Indian actress’ second Kollywood film after Mugamoodi. Now, a new piece of report has come up stating that the film will have yet another leading lady and the makers are holding talks with Rashmika Mandanna for the role.

While no official announcement has been made on the second female lead yet, the news has made the fans go gaga. The makers also announced that the film will have Anirudh Ravichander to compose music while Nanban cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa has been roped in to crank the camera. It was reported recently that the makers will start the shooting in Russia soon and that Vijay will be seen in a stylish avatar.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan’s PHOTO from the sets of his next with Rana Daggubati goes viral

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna recently made her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu which will have as the male lead. She has a couple of movies in the south namely Pushpa with Allu Arjun and Sulthan with Karthi. Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, has a pan Indian movie in her kitty namely Radhe Shyam with Prabhas and a Tollywood film namely Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, while Nelson Dilipkumar is currently waiting for the release of his film titled Doctor with Sivakarthikeyan.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×