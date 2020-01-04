Thalapathy 65: Vijay to be paid Rs 100 crore for his next? Find out

According to media reports, actor Vijay will be the first actor in Kollywood to be paid Rs 100 crore for his next film, Thalapathy 65.

If media reports are to be believed, actor Vijay will be paid a whooping remuneration of Rs 100 crore for his next yet-to-be-named project with Sun Pictures. It is to be noted that his previous movie Sarkar was also bankrolled by Sun Pictures. It is also being reported that the film will be directed by Vetrimaaran. However, there has been no official word about the film yet.

If reports turn out to be true, Vijay will be the highest payed actor in Kollywood. He would even beat superstar Rajinikanth with a paycheck of Rs. 100 crore, for Rajinikanth is getting Rs 90 crore for his upcoming film Darbar, which is being produced by Lyca productions. According to reports in Hindustan Times, Sun Pictures has already paid an advance amount of Rs. 50 crore to Vijay for their next project. Apparently, two directors are being considered for the project. However, they are keen to rope in Vetrimaaran, after his phenomenal success of Asuran.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently busy with the shooting for Master, which marks his maiden collaboration with Kaiti famed director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor. The film also marks the first collaboration of Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, with the latter playing the main antagonist in the film. The team has so far completed two schedules of shooting. Recently, the makers shot a major portion of the film in a prison in Shimoga in Karnataka. The film has two lead ladies Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth’s Petta, and Andrea Jeremiah.

