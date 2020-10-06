Thalapathy 65: Vijay to play dual roles in AR Murugadoss directorial?

If this report about Vijay playing dual roles turns out to be true, it can be expected that both Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading ladies.

Though Vijay’s next film is yet to be announced officially, it is known that AR Murugadoss is directing it. It was reported recently that the film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. While we all are waiting to know more details about the film, a new report has now come up stating that the film will have Vijay playing dual roles. Other than this, several other reports have been surfacing online about the film’s cast and crew. But we have to wait for the makers to come up with an official announcement.

It is expected that Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading lady in the upcoming flick. During her interaction with fans, Kajal hinted at it by saying that she will be soon collaborating with Vijay. Some reports suggested that Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen as the leading lady. If this report about Vijay playing dual roles turns out to be true, it can be expected that both of them will be seen as the leading ladies.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay’s Master was wrapped up before the lockdown was imposed. The makers have also finished with the post-production works. It has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the leading ladies. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master is bankrolled by XB Film Creators. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen playing key roles in the film, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

