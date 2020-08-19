Thalapathy 65 Vijay’s next film with AR Murugadoss to be rolled out soon?

If everything turns out to be true, this film will mark the fourth collaboration of Vijay and AR Murugadoss. Previously, they have worked in three movies namely Kaththi, Thuppakki and Sarkar.

While Thalapathy Vijay is still awaiting the release of his next film Master, reports of his next three films have already been making the rounds. There are media reports which strongly suggest that his next film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65 will be directed by AR Murugadoss and it will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Now, new reports have emerged stating that the film will be rolled out as soon as the lockdown is lifted and the script and preproduction works of the film are almost over.

Before COVID 19 gripped the nation, it was reported that Vijay will be paid a huge remuneration of Rs 100 crore for the film. However, new media reports have surfaced stating that Vijay has slashed his remuneration for the film to help producers combat the situation. If everything turns out to be true, this film will mark the fourth collaboration of Vijay and AR Murugadoss. Previously, they have worked in three movies namely Kaththi, Thuppakki and Sarkar. Some reports also suggest that this film with Murugadoss will be a sequel to the duo’s blockbuster film Thuppakki.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the actor will be collaborating with Sri Thenandal Films for Thalapathy 66 and it will be directed by Vetrimaaran. Vijay’s upcoming film Master will be released on this year’s Diwali or next year’s Pongal festival. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as female leads. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing a prominent role. Vijay was last seen in Atlee Kumar directorial Bigil, in which he played dual roles.

