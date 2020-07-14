Thalapathy 65: Vijay to slash his remuneration owing to the COVID 19 crisis?

Before COVID 19 gripped the nation, it was reported that Vijay will be paid a huge remuneration of Rs 100 crore for the film.

While Thalapathy Vijay is still awaiting the release of his next film Master, reports of his next three films have already been making the rounds. It is speculated very strongly that his next film (Thalapathy 65) will be directed by AR Murugadoss and it will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Now, new reports have emerged stating that Thalapathy Vijay has decided to slash his remuneration for his next film owing to the COVID 19 crisis.

Before COVID 19 gripped the nation, it was reported that Vijay will be paid a huge remuneration of Rs 100 crore for the film. If everything turns out to be true, this film will mark the fourth collaboration of Vijay and AR Murugadoss. Previously, they have worked in three movies namely Kaththi, Thuppakki and Sarkar. Some reports also suggest that this film with Murugadoss will be a sequel to the duo’s blockbuster film Thuppakki.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the actor will be collaborating with Sri Thenandal Films for Thalapathy 66 and it will be directed by Vetrimaaran. Vijay’s upcoming film Master will be released on this year’s Diwali or next year’s Pongal festival. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as female leads. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing a prominent role. Vijay was last seen in Atlee Kumar directorial Bigil, in which he played dual roles.

Credits :The Times Of India

