Thalapathy 65: Vijay sports a simple yet stylish look at Nelson Dhilipkumar directorial's launch ceremony

The entire cast and crew of Thalapathy 65 was present at the launch ceremony today sans Pooja Hegde who is busy with other commitments.

Tamil star Vijay's 65th film, which is tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 65' goes on floors from today, March 31. Directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar, the upcoming film stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. The stunner returns to Tamil cinema after her debut in Mugamoodi (2012). Produced by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander is onboard to compose music for Thalapathy 65. The film goes on floors today with a mahurat puja at the Sun TV studio in Chennai. The entire cast and crew was present at the launch ceremony sans Pooja Hegde who is busy with other commitments.

Vijay, like always, turned enough heads with his simple yet stylish look. The Master actor looked charming as ever and looks like has put on a little weight for the film. Vijay sported a formal look and was all smiles as he posed with the team at the puja ceremony. The photos of the actor from today's event has taken social media by storm with #Thalapathy65 being one of the biggest trends. Nelson Dhilipkumar and Vijay are coming together for a mega project and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in store.

Vijay's last film Master with director Lokesh Kangaraj was a blockbuster success. The film releases this year during Pongal and it featured Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

