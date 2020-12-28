Thalapathy 65: The Vijay starrer to have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady?

If this report turns out to be true, this film will mark the debut collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Thalapathy Vijay’s next film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures and it will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. At a time when fans are waiting for more updates from the makers about the film, a report has come up stating that the film will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. However, there are no official updates regarding the film’s rest of the cast and crew. Sometimes back, it was also reported that the film will be rolled out in January 2021 and the makers are planning to release the film on Diwali 2021.

It is expected that the makers will reveal the film’s title on New Year’s Eve. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady, while Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing key roles. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. It is expected that the film will hit the big screens on January 13 after a long wait.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde will be next seen in Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a love story set in 1960s Europe. She also has in her kitty, Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. The film’s trailer was released by the makers on Dussehra festival. It was revealed by the makers that the film will be released on Sankranti 2021.

