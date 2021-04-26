Thalapathy 65: Vijay wraps Georgia schedule and returns to Chennai; See Photos and Videos

One can see in the viral photos and videos, the actor is sporting a white shirt, denim and is exiting the airport with a bag.

Vijay's next film with director Nelson Dilipkumar, which is tentatively called Thalapathy 65 is one of the much-anticipated projects that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. The shooting of the film went on floors recently and makers have already wrapped up the first schedule in Georgia. The Master actor was spotted at Chennai airport yesterday as he returned from Georgia. One can see in the viral photos and videos, the actor is sporting a white shirt, denim and is exiting the airport with a bag.

The second schedule of the film, which is a song shoot will take place in Chennai. After which the film will head to Mumbai and Hyderabad. Thalapathy 65 stars Pooja Hege in the female lead and is produced by Sun Pictures with Manoj Paramahamsa behind the camera. Pooja, who has tested positive for COVID-19 will join Vijay in the next schedule of the film. Pooja who has a lot of big-budget films including Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam, yesterday took to Instagram and shared about testing positive for COVID-19.

"Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated, and home-quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love and support I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care."

