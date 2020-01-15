Thalapathy 65: Vijay's film to be helmed by Namma Veetu Pillai director Pandiraj? Find Out

If reports are to be believed then Thalapathy Vijay has joined hands with Namma Veetu Pillai director Pandiraj for his 65th film which is tentatively called Thalapathy 65.

The south megastar Thalapathy Vijay is working very hard for his upcoming flick titled Master. The film which was initially called Thalapathy 64 received its official title as Master. The film is helmed by Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj. There are very high expectations from the south film Master as the lead actor's previous film Bigil was a mega blockbuster. The latest news reports suggest that south megastar Thalapathy Vijay has taken the route which is tried by south stars Thala Ajith and Darbar star Rajinikanth. Thala Ajith film, from the year 2019 called Viswasam was a huge hit.

The film was helmed by director Siruthai Siva. The fans and film audience gave the film a thundering response at the box office and could not stop praising Thala Ajith for his brilliant performance. Now, the director Siruthai Siva has joined hands with south megastar Rajinikanth for his 168th flick. The film as per the latest news reports is set to be a family drama which will be set in a rural backdrop. There are no confirmed reports yet about the story of the film. Thala Ajith's film, Viswasam was also a family story with a rural background. The fans loved the film and made sure that the film becomes a massive success.

South stars, Rajinikanth, Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay have been seen in films which are high on action. Now, reports suggest that the south stalwarts are trying to bring a new flavour into their films. If reports are to be believed then Thalapathy Vijay has joined hands with Namma Veetu Pillai director Pandiraj for his 65th film which is tentatively called Thalapathy 65. This film is backed by Sun Pictures.

(ALSO READ: Thalapathy 65: Vijay to be paid Rs 100 crore for his next? Find out)

Read More