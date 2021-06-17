Thalapathy 66: Makers to announce Vijay’s next flick on his birthday?

Several rumours have come up in the recent past about the director for Thalapathy 66.

A number of reports are making rounds on social media anticipating the filmmaker for Thalapathy 66. While some reports suggest that Vijay will be joining hands with Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj yet again, some state that Atlee will be helming the film. There are also rumours which suggest that Valimai director H Vinoth will be joining hands with Vijay for Thalapathy 66. Having said this, a new report has now come up stating that an official announcement on Thalapathy Vijay’s next film will be made on his birthday (June 22).

However, fans will have to wait for the makers to come up with the official announcement to know it for sure. S Thaman recently hinted at a possible collaboration with Vijay while replying to a fan’s tweet. The sensational music composer did not revealed when the collaboration would happen. But fans’ anticipation is that they will be joining hands for Thalapathy 66.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy 65 will be directed by Doctor director Nelson Dilipkumar. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film was announced last year. The makers of Thalapathy 65 announced a couple of months back that the film’s shooting had started in Georgia. They even shared a glimpse of Vijay from the sets of the film, while announcing about the shooting process. A few weeks back, it was reported that the makers have constructed huge sets of a multiplex complex in Chennai for the second shooting schedule.

Credits :The Times Of India

