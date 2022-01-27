Thalapathy 66: Producer Dil Raju spills the beans on storyline of Vijay starrer and it sounds exciting

Tamil star Vijay Thalapathy is all set to star his innings in Telugu cinema with a Tamil-Telugu bilingual project tentatively titled Thalapathy 66 . Vijay Thalapathy’s next has been produced by Dil Raju and helmed by Maharshi fame Vamshi Paidipally. Talking about the film, producer Dil Raju revealed that Thalapathy 66 will be a family-centric story. In a recent interview with television channel TV News 5, he said, "Vijay is doing a film on those lines after a long time and that director Vamshi is trying to give the best output.” This was in reference to the star’s previous films including Poove Unakkaga'and Thulladha Manamum Thullum.

The producer further added, “Thalapathy 66' has a very good story line and will be a heart-touching family entertainer with a complete package of action, mass elements and good songs."

After much delay due to the pandemic, the makers are planning to release the film during Diwali 2022. The shooting of the film is likely to start by March. The project will also star Prakash Raj as the lead. The two actors have earlier joined hands for films like Ghilli, Pokkiri, Sivakasi and Villu. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast is yet to be decided.

Recent reports suggest that Raju Murugan has been roped in to write the Tamil dialogues for Vijay Thalapathy’s next. The film will feature music composed by S Thaman.

Apart from this, Vijay Thalapathy will also star in director Nelson Dilipkumar’s next. The movie titled Beast is slated for a theatrical release by April 2022. The project will cast Pooja Hegde opposite Vijay Thalapathy.

