Thalapathy 66 is titled Varisu: Vijay looks suave in the FIRST LOOK

The much-awaited film in the crazy combination of Thalapathy Vijay and National Award-Winning director Vamshi Paidipally is the talk of the town since its inception. The makers have already completed 2 lengthy schedules with Vijay and Rashmika. Now, ahead of Vijay's birthday, the title look poster is out and it looks killer. The film has been titled Vaarisu.

One can see, Vijay is sporting a bossy look in a three-piece grey suit teamed with formal shoes and a watch. The title of the poster reads, "Varisu- The Boss Returns'. Produced by the National-Award-winning producer Dil Raju & Shirish under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations, the makers of Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer canned very crucial sequences in the last schedule.

The much-awaited film also stars Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha who are playing prominent cast.

Check out the poster below:

For the unversed, the director Vamshi Paidipally, himself has penned the story of the movie, in association with writers Hari and Ashishor Solomon. The film is being made on a lavish scale with grand production values and popular craftsmen are taking care of different crafts to make it as a visual grandeur.

S Thaman renders soundtracks, while Karthick Palani is onboard as a cinematographer and KL Praveen as editor. Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of the film. Sunil Babu & Vaishnavi Reddy are the production designers.

The film is scheduled for Pongal, 2023 release.

