Thalapathy 66 UPDATE: Release date for Vijay and Vamshi Paidipally's film planned; Details Inside

As we all know Vijay is teaming up with director Vamshi Paidipally for an untitled film, tentatively called, Thalapathy 66. Now according to the latest update, Vijay's 66th film will commence in March. Producer Dil Raju, in a recent interview, also revealed that makers are planning to release the film in Diwali 2022 or Sankranthi 2023.

Dil Raju also revealed that when Vijay heard the story of the film, he said its been 20 years since he heard a script like this. Well, now this sounds exciting and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's in store for them. Touted to be a family drama, Thalapathy 66 will reportedly see Thalapathy Vijay in two different roles. The film has music composed by S Thaman.

Thalapathy 66 will be produced by Dil Raju & Shirish under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.

In the meantime, Vijay has Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast. The film has Pooja Hegde in the female lead role while Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and others will be seen as supporting cast. Beast is scheduled for theatrical release on 14 April 2022. The makers of Beast will soon kickstart the promotions of their much-awaited film. Anirudh Ravichander is onboard for the Beast's music.

