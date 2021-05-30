Thalapathy 66 Update: Vamshi Paidipally confirms his next project with Vijay; Fans go berserk
Pinkvilla was the first to report that Thalapathy Vijay and Dil Raju are teaming up for a mega Pan-South Indian film, to be helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. Now, the Maharshi actor has confirmed he is indeed teaming up with Vijay which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. Vamshi Paidipally announced the same recently while addressing the Telugu media representatives. Fans are going berserk on social media after Vamshi confirmed the news.
Thalapathy Vijay's fan tweeted, 'Thalapathy's Right decision to go with @directorvamshi & #DilRaju for #Thalapathy66. The film gonna be in larger scale than what we expect. Even though dir Vamshi has mixed reviews for his films, Having a high hope on Thalapathy's Script selection. Time to rule Telugu Market." Meanwhile, makers are planning to commence the project in the first half of 2022 and an official announcement will be made on June 22.
Take a look at what Vijay fans have to say about his next with Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju:
Pinkvilla earlier quoted a source revealing about Vijay and Vamsi's project. "More narrations will take place in the next few weeks and makers will make an official announcement once the final draft is locked. The meetings so far suggest that the Vamshi film with Vijay is definitely happening. Dil Raju and his team are expecting to take the Vijay film on floors in the first quarter of 2022, around the month of March,” a source revealed.
Thalapathy Vijay is currently shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar's next film. The first schedule of Thalapathy 65 kickstarted in Georgia and now, the makers are looking forward to resuming second in Chennai after lockdown relaxations.
