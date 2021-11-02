Thalapathy 66: Vamshi Paidipally spills the beans about Vijay starrer

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 10:37 AM IST  |  3.4K
   
Thalapathy 66 update
Thalapathy 66: Vamshi Paidipally spills the beans about Vijay starrer
Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay will soon kickstart work on his 66th film. Tentatively called #Thalapathy66, the upcoming film will be helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. Amidst the buzz to know what's in store, Vamshi Paidipally spills the beans about the film's storyline and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. 

During a recent interview, Vamshi revealed that Vijay starrer will be high on emotions and has penned the script keeping the actor's stardom in mind. "All the updates will be out from December. We have just finalized the script work so, you will hear more from us by the end of this year," the Maharshi director added in an interview with TV9. 

The Tollywood director was all praises for Thalapathy Vijay as he revealed about the actor's humble nature on their first meet despite being a superstar. "He made me comfortable during the script narration and I was touched by his warmth nature," said Vamshi Paidipally. 

Thalapathy 66 marks the first collaboration of Dil Raju, Vamsi Paidipally and Vijay. Fans cannot hold their excitement as they wait for more announcements. Many noted actors and a top-notch technical team will be associated with the project. The title and the crew of Thalapathy 66 will be announced officially very soon. 

Currently, Vijay is busy shooting for Beast. Being helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead role, the makers of the film have almost wrapped the shoot and are looking forward to complete the rest by November end. 

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s PHOTOS with the crew of Nelson Dilipkumar directorial Beast go viral 

Advertisement

Credits: TV9 Telugu


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Boat Bassheads 100 In Ear Wired Earphones With Mic(taffy Pink)

Boat Bassheads 100 In Ear Wired Earphones With Mic(taffy Pink)

₹299.00
₹999.00 (70%)
 Buy Now
View All