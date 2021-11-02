Thalapathy 66: Vamshi Paidipally spills the beans about Vijay starrer

Thalapathy Vijay will soon kickstart work on his 66th film. Tentatively called #Thalapathy66, the upcoming film will be helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. Amidst the buzz to know what's in store, Vamshi Paidipally spills the beans about the film's storyline and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers.

During a recent interview, Vamshi revealed that Vijay starrer will be high on emotions and has penned the script keeping the actor's stardom in mind. "All the updates will be out from December. We have just finalized the script work so, you will hear more from us by the end of this year," the Maharshi director added in an interview with TV9.

The Tollywood director was all praises for Thalapathy Vijay as he revealed about the actor's humble nature on their first meet despite being a superstar. "He made me comfortable during the script narration and I was touched by his warmth nature," said Vamshi Paidipally.

Thalapathy 66 marks the first collaboration of Dil Raju, Vamsi Paidipally and Vijay. Fans cannot hold their excitement as they wait for more announcements. Many noted actors and a top-notch technical team will be associated with the project. The title and the crew of Thalapathy 66 will be announced officially very soon.

Currently, Vijay is busy shooting for Beast. Being helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead role, the makers of the film have almost wrapped the shoot and are looking forward to complete the rest by November end.

