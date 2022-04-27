Thalapathy 66: Vijay to not perform any action sequences in his next with Rashmika Mandanna?

After showing his fearless side in the action drama Beast, Vijay has started work on his next with director Vamshi Paidipally. With Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna roped in as the leading lady, this much-discussed project has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. The latest update about the film is that Vijay will not have any action sequences in the movie. Meanwhile, the actor was seen in a full-fledged action avatar in his last release, Beast.

Touted to be an emotional drama, the star will be seen in the 90s avatar in Thalapathy66. Another thing we would like to bring to your notice is that whereas the entire cast and crew for the film have been locked, the stunt master for the venture has not been announced yet.

This untitled venture went to the floors a couple of weeks back with a formal puja ceremony, pictures of which circulated on social media. For those who do not know, the team has already wrapped up a minor schedule in Chennai, and another major schedule is also expected to commence next week. Thalapathy 66's second schedule is likely to be shot in the film city of Hyderabad. Leads Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay plays will be accompanied by Sarathkumar and Shaam in key roles in the drama.

Ace composer, S Thaman is onboard the team as the music director. It is believed that he has already started composing the tracks for the film. Apart from this, the makers have also erected a massive set in Chennai for the post-Hyderabad schedule. Reportedly, the team will film a song on this set.

