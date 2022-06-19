Thalapathy 66: Vijay's first look to be out on June 21; Makers share a teaser poster

The makers of the film are set to unveil the first look of Thalapathy Vijay on June 21 at 6:01 PM.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jun 19, 2022 04:45 PM IST  |  9.3K
Thalapathy 66 First Look: Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer untitled film is creating an immense buzz ever since its announcement. Tentatively called Thalapathy 66, the film is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. While we wait to know what's in store for us, the makers are set to unveil the first look of Thalapathy Vijay on June 21 at 6:01 PM. 

