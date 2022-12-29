Thalapathy 67: 7 major revelations made by director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Vijay’s gangster thriller

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the young filmmaker established himself as one of the leading filmmakers of the South Indian film industry, with the massive success of Master and Vikram. The director, who is just four films old, has already established a cinematic universe in the Tamil film industry, which is now fondly called LCU aka Lokesh Cinematic Universe, by the cine-goers. Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently busy with the making of his highly anticipated fifth directorial venture, which features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Thalapathy 67 shooting plans

The project, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, started rolling in Chennai in the first week of December with a private pooja ceremony. As per the reports, the makers conducted the test shoot and promo shoot of the film, featuring leading man Thalapathy Vijay. The Lokesh Kanagraj project is expected to officially go on floors in January 2023, in Kashmir. Meanwhile, the direction team is currently busy with the final round of pre-production of the Vijay starrer. Recently in the Tamil Cinema Roundtable 2022 hosted by senior journalist Baradwaj Rangan for the Galatta Plus YouTube channel, director Lokesh Kanagaraj dropped some highly exciting details on Thalapathy 67. Here are the 7 major updates dropped by the young filmmaker. Have a look... 1. Thalapathy 67 to have an official launch in January In the Tamil Cinema Roundtable hosted by Galatta Plus, Lokesh Kanagaraj finally confirmed that Thalapathy 67 is getting its official launch in January 2023. The big revelation was made by the filmmaker, after the host and other guests asked him to open up about his ambitious project. Lokesh, who was very particular about not revealing many details on the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, stated that he will speak about the gangster film once it gets an official launch. However, from the filmmaker's words, it is evident that the title of the film is already finalised.

2. Thalapathy 67 is an LCU film Yes, you read it right. In the Galatta Plus Tamil Roundtable, Lokesh Kanagaraj also hinted that Thalapathy 67 is also a part of LCU aka Lokesh Cinematic Universe, much like his three popular outings, Maanagaram, Kaithi, and Vikram. When he was asked about establishing a cinematic universe at the early stage of his career, Lokesh stated that it is equally exciting and frightening, as sometimes he gets confused about how to take it forward. Notably, he included his upcoming project aka Thalapathy 67 on his list of LCU films along with Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, and the Rolex spin-off. 3. Gautham Menon is a part of the Thalapathy 67 cast Lokesh Kanagaraj finally confirmed that actor-filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon is roped in to play a pivotal role in Thalapathy 67. The talented director made the highly exciting revelation amidst a fun conversation when the Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu director requested his permission to open up about the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, and his role in the film. After Lokesh Kanagaraj asked him to go ahead and talk about their association, Gautham Menon said: "I am in his film. I saw him now and since he gave me his nod to divulge this, I’m confirming it here now." 4. Thalapathy 67 is a '100 percent' Lokesh Kanagaraj film Interestingly, Lokesh Kanagaraj once again won hearts with his self-confidence when he said Thalapathy 67 is going to be '100 percent' his film, in the Galatta Plus Roundtable. For the uninitiated, earlier the filmmaker had admitted that he compromised on his signature style and tried to blend it with leading man Thalapathy Vijay's usual success formula (including songs and a dash of romance) when they worked together in Master. He even called it a 50-50 film, as it had the styles of both him and Vijay. But with Thalapathy 67, he is making the film entirely in his own style.