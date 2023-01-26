Thalapathy 67 announcement teaser release is postponed; Lokesh Kanagaraj REVEALS a major update

Lokesh Kanagaraj , the celebrated young filmmaker of the Tamil film industry is going through an excellent phase in his career with back-to-back blockbuster outings. The director recently kickstarted the shooting of his much-awaited upcoming project which features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The project, which is touted to be a gangster drama, is tentatively titled Thalapathy 67 . Earlier, it was reported that the announcement teaser of Thalapathy 67 will release on January 26, Thursday. However, the teaser release is now postponed.

The young filmmaker, who attended the promotional event of the upcoming film Michael which was held at a famous college in Coimbatore, dropped some exciting updates on Thalapathy 67. Lokesh Kanagraj confirmed that the release of the Thalapathy 67 announcement teaser is not happening in January. He also added that the teaser release will happen by the first week of February, this year. However, the director has not revealed the actual reason behind the delay in the teaser release. Meanwhile, some unconfirmed reports suggest that Lokesh Kanagaraj has already finished the works of the Thalapathy 67 announcement teaser.

Thalapathy 67 to have a romance track

Interestingly, during the interaction with the college students, Lokesh Kanagaraj also dropped an exciting update on the storyline of Thalapathy 67. When the students asked the director if they will be able to watch Thalapathy Vijay in a romantic avatar in the film, the filmmaker confirmed the same. According to director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Thalapathy 67 will have a parallel romance track.

About Thalapathy 67

The highly anticipated project, which is a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe aka LCU, will feature Thalapathy Vijay in the role of a gangster in his 40s. Trisha Krishnan will appear as the female lead in the project, thus reuniting with Vijay after a very long gap. Sanjay Dutt, the popular Bollywood star will make his Tamil cinema debut with the project, as the lead antagonist. The project features a stellar star cast including actor-director Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Arjun Das, and others. Kamal Haasan and Chiyaan Vikram are also said to be a part of the star cast. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the songs and original scores for the project.