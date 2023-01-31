Thalapathy 67 BIG UPDATE: Sanjay Dutt is 'thrilled' as he joins Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film

The announcement poster shows Sanjay Dutt in another rugged avatar, with his eyes making a way into our hearts. The poster included the words, "When I heard the one lined of Thalapathy67, I knew in that exact moment I had to be a part of this film, and I'm thrilled to start this journey, Thalapthy Vijay."

As movie buffs await Thalapathy Vijay's Thalapathy67, the makers have made a new addition to the film's cast. After creating magic on the silver screen as Adheera in Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt will be a part of this much-awaited drama. Making the exciting announcement, the production banner Seven Screen Studio wrote on Twitter, "We feel esteemed to welcome @duttsanjay sir to Tamil Cinema, and we are happy to announce that he is a part of #Thalapathy67."

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Sanjay Dutt will play one of the villains in Thalapathy 67 and that he will be paid a huge amount of Rs 10 crore to feature in Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial. A source close to the development revealed, “The script demands the presence of multiple powerful villains and who better than Sanjay Dutt to play one of the many baddies in this yet untitled film. Lokesh has been in conversation with Sanjay Dutt for a while now and things have finally fallen in place. The actor is been paid a gigantic amount of Rs 10 crore to act in the film."

Just yesterday, the makers made an official announcement for Thalapathy67, "The one & the only brand #Thalapathy67 is proudly presented by @7screenstudio. We are excited to officially bring you the announcement of our most prestigious project. We are delighted to collaborate with #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir, for the third time."

Now, coming to the technical crew of the movie, the camera work will be managed by Manoj Paramahmas, while the action sequences will be choreographed by Anibrav. Philomin Raj is on board the team as the editor, whereas Lokesh Kangaraj has penned the screenplay of Thalapathy67.

For those who do not know, Thalapathy67 is going to be a gangster drama, which will also be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe aka LCU. As per reports, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen as a gangster in his 40s in this one, while Trisha Krishnan plays the leading lady.

In the meantime, Thalapathy Vijay was recently seen in Vamshi Paidipally’s family entertainer, Varisu, alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

