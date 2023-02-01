Thalapathy 67 BIG UPDATE: Trisha Krishnan to romance Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film after 14 long years

Thalapathy Vijay’s 67th film under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj is getting bigger and better, in terms of casting, technical standards, and production values. After Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon and Mysskin among others, Ponniyin Selvan fame Trisha Krishnan has joined the cast of Thalapthy 67. Trisha Krishnan comes on board as the leading lady opposite Vijay in the movie. This will be the fifth movie for Trisha with Vijay. The magical pair is set to work together after 14 long years. Thalapathy 67 features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas and Sandy Master.

S S Lalit Kumar is producing the movie on a high budget under 7 Screen Studio, while Jagadish Palanisamy is the co-producer.