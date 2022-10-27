Thalapathy 67: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj drops an exciting UPDATE on Vijay's film

Thalapathy Vijay , one of the biggest stars of the Tamil film industry, is set to reunite with young hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj , for his 67th project. The highly anticipated project, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, is expected to go on floors very soon. If the reports are to be believed, Thalapathy Vijay is playing a gangster in the movie, which marks his second collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj after the massive success of Master. In a recent interview, director Lokesh finally dropped an exciting update on the much-awaited project.

In a recent chat with the popular Tamil channel Sun TV, director Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that his next project with Thalapathy Vijay will be announced officially in December, this year. According to the talented filmmaker, the official launch of Thalapathy 67 might happen by the first week of December, and it will be followed by back-to-back updates. Director Lokesh's confirmation has left both the Thalapathy Vijay fans and Tamil cine-goers, who were eagerly waiting for an official update on the highly anticipated project, totally excited.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's social media break for Thalapathy 67

For the uninitiated, director Lokesh Kanagaraj took a complete break from social media for over 67 days, to dedicate his time to the scriptwriting of Thalapathy 67. As per the reports, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is jointly written by the filmmaker and his close associate, Rathna Kumar. Even though Lokesh refrained from revealing any further details about Thalapathy 67, the filmmaker confirmed that he is completely focussing on the Vijay starrer right now. He also added that Kaithi 2, the much-awaited Karthi starrer will start rolling only after he wraps up the gangster thriller.

About Thalapathy 67

According to the latest updates, Thalapathy 67 features a stellar star cast including some of the most prominent faces of Indian cinema. Sanjay Dutt, the senior Bollywood actor, and Prithviraj Sukumaran are expected to play the lead antagonists in the movie. Reportedly, filmmakers, Gautham Menon and Mysskin are also approached to play negative roles in the film. Trisha Krishnan is rumoured to be playing the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the film, which will have Narain and Arjun Das in the supporting roles.

ALSO READ: Varisu: Thalapathy Vijay's intense avatar in Diwali poster makes a perfect treat; Confirms release date