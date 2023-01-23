Thalapathy 67: Fahadh Faasil to join director Lokesh Kangaraj's LCU with Vijay?

Thalapathy Vijay is reuniting with director Lokesh Kangaraj for his next, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. The film has become the talk of the town and is one of the most anticipated in the South film industry. The film revolves and connects to the director's four films Kaithi, Master, and Vikram, and is called LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). Now, there is a new update about the film and it promises to only get bigger and better. Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, who was part of Lokesh Kangaraj Vikram, will be joining Thalapathy 67 as well. Yes, the actor recently confirmed at the press meet of his production film Thankam that he may be a part of Lokesh and Thalapathy's Vijay. It is also being reported that Fahadh's role will be a cameo appearance.



Thankam is produced by Fahadh Faasil's Faasil and Friends in association with the renowned Bhavana Studios. Thankam was originally planned with Fahadh Faasil and Joju George as the protagonists. However, the project was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic and lockdowns. Eventually, both Fahadh and Biju were forced to walk out of the film, owing to their busy shooting schedules. Later, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Biju Menon replaced Fahadh Faasil and Joju George, respectively, in the film. Thankam controversy Actress Aparna Balamurali went to a college event to promote Thankam and faced inappropriate behaviour. A student from the college misbehaved with Aparna by touching her inappropriately. He shook her hand while the actress was seated, gave her a flower, made her stand up, and tried to put his hand around her. However, the actress seemed totally uncomfortable with it. She quickly moved away and looked unhappy with the student's inappropriate behaviour.