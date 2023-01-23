Thalapathy 67: Fahadh Faasil to join director Lokesh Kangaraj's LCU with Vijay?
Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, who was part of Lokesh Kangaraj's Vikram, will be joining Thalapathy 67. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is also part of the film.
Thalapathy Vijay is reuniting with director Lokesh Kangaraj for his next, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. The film has become the talk of the town and is one of the most anticipated in the South film industry. The film revolves and connects to the director's four films Kaithi, Master, and Vikram, and is called LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). Now, there is a new update about the film and it promises to only get bigger and better.
Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, who was part of Lokesh Kangaraj Vikram, will be joining Thalapathy 67 as well. Yes, the actor recently confirmed at the press meet of his production film Thankam that he may be a part of Lokesh and Thalapathy's Vijay. It is also being reported that Fahadh's role will be a cameo appearance.
Thankam is produced by Fahadh Faasil's Faasil and Friends in association with the renowned Bhavana Studios. Thankam was originally planned with Fahadh Faasil and Joju George as the protagonists. However, the project was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic and lockdowns. Eventually, both Fahadh and Biju were forced to walk out of the film, owing to their busy shooting schedules. Later, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Biju Menon replaced Fahadh Faasil and Joju George, respectively, in the film.
Thankam controversy
Actress Aparna Balamurali went to a college event to promote Thankam and faced inappropriate behaviour. A student from the college misbehaved with Aparna by touching her inappropriately. He shook her hand while the actress was seated, gave her a flower, made her stand up, and tried to put his hand around her. However, the actress seemed totally uncomfortable with it. She quickly moved away and looked unhappy with the student's inappropriate behaviour.
New update of Thalapathy 67
Pinkvilla exclusively got an update about Thalapathy 67. We heard that the makers are planning to unveil an official announcement video of Thalapathy 67 on January 26. “As of now, there is a discussion to present an official announcement video on January 26. It will give a sneak peek into Vijay’s character, as well as into Lokesh Kanagaraj’s world, which he is trying to create with this film. "
Sanjay Dutt joins Thalapathy 67
Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Sanjay Dutt will play one of the villains in Thalapathy 67, and is being paid a huge amount of Rs 10 crore to feature in this Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj movie. A source close to the development revealed us, "From February first week, they will start filming in Kashmir, where Sanjay Dutt will also join the rest of the cast."
About Thalapathy 67
According to the latest updates, Thalapathy 67 features a stellar star cast including some of the most prominent faces of Indian cinema. Sanjay Dutt, the senior Bollywood actor, and Prithviraj Sukumaran are expected to play the lead antagonists in the movie. Reportedly, filmmakers, Gautham Menon and Mysskin are also approached to play negative roles in the film. Trisha Krishnan is rumoured to be playing the female lead with Narain and Arjun Das in the supporting roles.
