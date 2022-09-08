Thalapathy 67: Filmmaker Gautham Menon to be part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial alongside Thalapathy Vijay

Ever since the release of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is busy with his untitled project, Thalapathy 67, alongside Thalapathy Vijay. The movie buffs eagerly await every update on this ambitious project. Now, the newest reports suggest that director Gautham Menon will also be a part of the film. In a recent interview, the maker talked about a phone call from fellow director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

For the unaware, he was also offered a role in Vikram, however, the director could not do the part because of his prior commitments. Now, Lokesh Kanagaraj once again reached out to Gautham Menon for a role in Thalapathy67, and this time the director has given a nod to the project. The movie is yet to be launched officially, and Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently working on the film's pre-production.