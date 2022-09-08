Thalapathy 67: Filmmaker Gautham Menon to be part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial alongside Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy 67: Filmmaker Gautham Menon to be part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial alongside Thalapathy Vijay
Ever since the release of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is busy with his untitled project, Thalapathy 67, alongside Thalapathy Vijay. The movie buffs eagerly await every update on this ambitious project. Now, the newest reports suggest that director Gautham Menon will also be a part of the film. In a recent interview, the maker talked about a phone call from fellow director Lokesh Kanagaraj.
For the unaware, he was also offered a role in Vikram, however, the director could not do the part because of his prior commitments. Now, Lokesh Kanagaraj once again reached out to Gautham Menon for a role in Thalapathy67, and this time the director has given a nod to the project. The movie is yet to be launched officially, and Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently working on the film's pre-production.
Thalapathy 67 is also likely to be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). Although, nothing has been confirmed yet, but if true, it would be exciting to see if the flick will be connected to Kaithi and Vikram, or will be merged with a new universe comprising of Master.
A little birdie further told us about the venture, "He plays the role of a gangster in his 40s. While the film narrative has some flashback sequences featuring the younger version of self, a major chunk of the narration will see Vijay in the 40s. He will be sporting a salt and pepper look, and the character presentation will be on the lines of Rajinikanth's Baasha."
Also Read: Chiyaan Vikram opens up on his plans of working with Vijay: Would like to do a film if Ajay Gnanamuthu directs