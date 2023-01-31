Thalapathy 67: From Sanjay Dutt to Gautham Menon, meet 8 actors who are a part of Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj film

Thalapathy 67, the highly anticipated 67th outing of Thalapathy Vijay in Tamil cinema, was officially launched recently. The big-budget venture, which is helmed by the supremely talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, is unarguably one of the most-awaited upcoming projects from the South Indian film industry. Many unconfirmed reports regarding the star cast of Thalapathy 67 have been doing rounds ever since director Lokesh confirmed that he is reuniting with Thalapathy Vijay. Now, the makers have finally put the speculations to rest by officially announcing the supporting cast of the film. Thalapathy 67 star cast

The makers of Thalapathy 67 unveiled the character posters of 8 actors who have been roped in to play the supporting roles in the film, on January 31, Tuesday. It is now officially confirmed that the senior Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is making his Tamil debut in Vijay's film, by playing the lead antagonist. As reported earlier, talented filmmakers Gautham Menon and Mysskin have also joined the film, along with the senior actor Arjun Sarja. However, the makers have not unveiled the character poster of the film's leading lady (rumoured to be played by Trisha Krishnan), yet. Meet the supporting cast of Thalapathy 67 1. Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist

The makers of Thalapathy 67 welcomed Sanjay Dutt onboard to play the lead antagonist, with a lovely note that reads: "We feel esteemed to welcome @duttsanjay sir to Tamil Cinema and we are happy to announce that he is a part of #Thalapathy67." They also revealed the first look of the senior Bollywood star with his special message from the Dutt himself. "When I heard the one liner of Thalapathy 67, I knew in that exact moment I had to be a part of this film and I'm thrilled to start this journey," reads his message. 2. Gautham Menon joins the cast

"Hi nanba, naanga idha solliye aaganum, @gauthamvasudevmenon sir is part of #Thalapathy67," wrote the makers of the project in the signature Gautham Menon style, to welcome the star director to the star cast of Vijay's film. Guatham Menon, on the other hand, penned a message in his first look poster that reads: "Rubbing shoulders with the best in the industry except this time in front of the camera. Happy to be a part of Thalapathy 67." 3. Arjun Sarja in a key role

Arjun Sarja, the senior star who is best known as the 'Action king' of South cinema, is playing a pivotal role in Thalapathy 67. "Boarding on a mighty ship (T67) navigated and commanded by a fantabulous captain (LK). TIME TO ROARR," reads the special message penned by Arjun in his first look post. 4. Mysskin in a negative role

Mysskin, the acclaimed filmmaker has earlier confirmed that he is playing a negative role in Thalapathy 67. Now, the makers have confirmed the big update by revealing his character poster, which reads: "21 years ago I worked as an assistant director for Vijay's film. The one thing that hasn't changed in all these years, is the bond that we share. This excited me more and specially because of the mutual love and respect that Lokesh and I have. I'm eagerly waiting to see you all in the theatres with Thalapathy 67," wrote Mysskin in his first-look poster. 5. Priya Anand

6. Mansoor Ali Khan

7. Mathew Thomas

8. Sandy Master's acting debut

ALSO READ: Thalapathy 67: Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kangaraj's highly anticipated film officially announced; Anbairv, Manoj join the crew