Thalapathy 67: Kamal Haasan and Chiyaan Vikram to join Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s gangster film?

Thalapathy Vijay , the popular star of Tamil cinema is reuniting with hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj after for his 67th outing in films. The project, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67 , marks the actor-director duo's second onscreen collaboration after the massive success of Master. The much-awaited film, which is said to be a gangster drama, belongs to LCU aka Lokesh Cinematic Universe, the action-crime thriller universe established by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. A new update on the star cast of Thalapathy 67 has now left the audiences super excited.

If the latest reports are to be believed, legendary actor Kamal Haasan and National award-winner Chiyaan Vikram are set to join the star cast of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's ambitious film. The grapevine suggests that Kamal will reprise his character from Vikram, the 2022-released blockbuster in the much-awaited project, which is a new addition to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. The legend might make a special appearance in the climax portions of Thalapathy 67, thus marking his first onscreen collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay.

Chiyaan Vikram, on the other hand, is expected to play the lead antagonist in Thalapathy 67. According to the rumourmills, Chiyaan's character will be introduced to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe with Thalapathy Vijay's film, just like how Suriya was introduced as the ultimate antagonist 'Rolex' in the climax of the director's last outing Vikram. As per the reports, the Ponniyin Selvan actor has already signed the dotted line and has allowed a call sheet of 30 days for the film.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's grand plans

As reported earlier, the supremely talented filmmaker is set to take his crime thriller universe forward with some highly anticipated projects, which majorly include sequels and spin-offs. In many of his recent interviews, Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed that he is working on the sequels of both Kaithi and Vikram. If things go as planned, Kaithi 2 might go on floors immediately after the release of Thalapathy 67. Later, he will kickstart the production of Vikram 2, and this will be followed by the 'Rolex' spin-off headlined by Suriya.

All the major characters of LCU, including Kamal Haasan, Karthi, and Suriya, along with Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Narain, Arjun Das, and others who played key roles in the previous LCU films, might make appearances in all the upcoming installments. Thalapathy 67, on the other hand, is expected to get an official launch on January 26, Thursday.