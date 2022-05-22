Thalapathy 67: Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms his next with Vijay, says film's going to be 'mass & class'
After working together in Master, the actor-director duo Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj will once again join forces for the untitled project which will be a combination of mass and class.
The wait is finally over, the dream team of Master, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay will be working together again in the project tempararily tiled, Thalapathy67. According to the filmmaker, the venture is going to be a a combination of mass and class.
Credits: Twitter
