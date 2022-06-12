Thalapathy 67: Lokesh Kanagaraj gives a BIG update on Vijay starrer

He is just 4 films old but director Lokesh Kanagaraj is grabbing all the attention after his back-to-back blockbusters with Thalapathy Vijay and Kamal Haasan. There is no stopping as Lokesh yet again collaborates with Vijay, tentatively called Thalapathy 67. While there's a huge curiosity among the moviegoers to know what's in store for them, Lokesh, at the recent press meet confirmed it is going to be a gangster genre.

One of his fans asked about an update on him working on a gangster genre. When will you direct that? script?," a fan asked him at the event and Lokesh responded, "I will be directing that gangster story next." Reportedly, Lokesh Kanagaraj had written this script first for superstar Rajinikanth. However, there is no official confirmation on the same by the actor. Earlier, the director was quoted saying at an event that Thalapathy 67 will be a combination of mass and class.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently in Hyderabad for Vamshi Paidipally's film, Thalapathy 66. Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the much-awaited film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role, while Sarath Kumar, Shaam, Prabhu, Sangeetha, Prakash Raj and Jayasudha play prominent roles. The makers have confirmed it as a Pongal 2023 release.

