Thalapathy 67: Lokesh Kanagaraj is planning a massive shooting schedule for Vijay’s film; Read details

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj , the much-loved actor-director duo of the Tamil film industry, are set to join hands once again. The popular star and talented filmmaker's upcoming project, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, is expected to go on floors in December 2022. Director Lokesh. who had taken a long break from social media to focus on the scriptwriting of Thalapathy 67, made a comeback recently. Now, sources close to the Thalapathy Vijay starrer have dropped an exciting update on its shooting schedule.

According to the latest updates, director Lokesh Kanagaraj is planning to have an extensive shooting schedule of 170 days, for Thalapathy Vijay's ambitious project. However, the shooting will take place in multiple schedules, that will span over 8 months. After wrapping up the shooting, director Lokesh and his team will dedicate at least 3-4 months to the post-production works of the film. So, it is also confirmed that Thalapathy 67 will not hit theatres in 2023.

Thalapathy 67 star cast undergoes major changes

If the reports are to be believed, Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Mysskin, who were approached to play negative roles in Thalapathy 67, are no more a part of the project. Instead, the makers are now reportedly in talks with Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly and Tamil star Vishal, to play key roles in the film. Trisha Krishnan is reuniting with Thalapathy Vijay, to play the female lead in the project. The rest of the star cast includes many popular names including Sanjay Dutt, director Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Narain, Arjun Das, and others.

The technical crew

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is reportedly planning to reunite with his Vikram crew, including dialogue writer Rathna Kumar, cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, and music director Anirudh Ravichander, for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The mega-budget venture is produced by the popular banner Seven Screen Studio. Kamal Haasan's home banner Raaj Kamal Films Internations is rumoured to be in talks to co-produce the project. Thalapathy 67 will get its official launch by the first week of December, this year.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu: Grand audio launch event to be held on THIS date; Read details