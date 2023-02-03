Thalapathy 67: Netizens decode Vijay’s first look; Speculate the star is playing a grey-shaded role

Thalapathy Vijay , one of the biggest crowd-pullers of the contemporary Tamil film industry recently kickstarted the shooting of his 67th outing, recently. The movie, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67 , is helmed by the talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj . The highly anticipated project has been making headlines lately, thanks to its stellar star cast and technical crew. The official title of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, which is touted to be a gangster drama, is set to be revealed today (February 3, Friday).

On Thursday, the makers of Lokesh Kanagaraj's ambitious project announced the title release date, along with leading man Thalapathy Vijay's first look. The unique poster features a sketch of the popular star, which is seemingly done with blood. Unlike the usual first-look posters, the brand new poster of Thalapathy 67 features Vijay in a rugged, never-seen-before avatar. Notably, the actor is seen posing with blood in his hands, hinting that the film is going to be a unique experience for his fans.

Here's what netizens think about Thalapathy Vijay's first look

Interestingly, netizens speculate that Thalapathy Vijay is playing a grey-shaded character in Thalapathy 67 after his first look from the film dropped on social media. Interestingly, they noticed the word 'Eagle' in the first look sketch, and believe that it could be the name of the star's character or even the official title of the film. Some others have concluded that it is a word that connects Thalapathy 67 with LCU. However, we will have to wait till evening, for the secret to unveil.

About Thalapathy 67

Trisha Krishnan is playing the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the film, thus sharing the screen with the star after a long of 14 years. The makers of Thalapathy 67 unveiled the character posters of 8 actors who have been roped in to play the supporting roles in the film recently. It is now officially confirmed that the senior Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is making his Tamil debut in Vijay's film, by playing the lead antagonist. As reported earlier, talented filmmakers Gautham Menon and Mysskin have also joined the film, along with the senior actor Arjun Sarja.