Thalapathy 67 Pooja Teaser: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, Lokesh are all smiles as the project goes on floor

Thalapathy 67 , the most awaited upcoming project of the Tamil film industry right now, had a grand launch recently in Chennai. The movie, which marks the second collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj after the massive success of Master, started rolling with a grand Pooja event. A couple of days back, the makers officially launched Thalapathy 67 with an official statement, and it was later followed by a bunch of promising character posters that introduced the star cast of the film.

Interestingly, the Thalapathy 67 team won the internet today (February 1, 2023) with three back-to-back massive updates on the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The team first introduced the leading lady of the film, Trisha Krishnan, with a lovely poster and it was followed by the announcement of the project's association with Sony Music, which has come on board as the official music partner. Later, the makers dropped the most awaited Thalapathy 67 pooja teaser, thus leaving the Tamil cinema audiences and film fanatics totally excited.

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan took to her official social media handles and shared a candid picture with Thalapathy Vijay, which was clicked at the Thalapathy 67 pooja event. "For those of you who asked, waited, and wished…This one’s for you..," the actress captioned her post. The makers, on the other hand, shared some lovely stills from the ceremony on the official handles of Seven Screen Studio.

Check out Trisha Krishnan's post and Thalapathy 67 pooja stills below: