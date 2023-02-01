Thalapathy 67 Pooja Teaser: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, Lokesh are all smiles as the project goes on floor
The makers of Thalapathy 67, the upcoming Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj recently revealed a special trailer of the film's Pooja ceremony, to the much surprise of audiences.
Thalapathy 67, the most awaited upcoming project of the Tamil film industry right now, had a grand launch recently in Chennai. The movie, which marks the second collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj after the massive success of Master, started rolling with a grand Pooja event. A couple of days back, the makers officially launched Thalapathy 67 with an official statement, and it was later followed by a bunch of promising character posters that introduced the star cast of the film.
Thalapathy 67 pooja teaser is out
Interestingly, the Thalapathy 67 team won the internet today (February 1, 2023) with three back-to-back massive updates on the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The team first introduced the leading lady of the film, Trisha Krishnan, with a lovely poster and it was followed by the announcement of the project's association with Sony Music, which has come on board as the official music partner. Later, the makers dropped the most awaited Thalapathy 67 pooja teaser, thus leaving the Tamil cinema audiences and film fanatics totally excited.
Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan took to her official social media handles and shared a candid picture with Thalapathy Vijay, which was clicked at the Thalapathy 67 pooja event. "For those of you who asked, waited, and wished…This one’s for you..," the actress captioned her post. The makers, on the other hand, shared some lovely stills from the ceremony on the official handles of Seven Screen Studio.
Check out Trisha Krishnan's post and Thalapathy 67 pooja stills below:
Coming back to the Thalapathy 67 pooja teaser, in the 1.27 minutes long video, leading man Thalapathy Vijay is seen joining Trisha Krishnan, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and the rest of the Thalapathy 67 team members for the intimate yet grand pooja event which was held in Chennai a few weeks back. Vijay looked his casual best in a semi-formal black shirt, which he paired with denim trousers. Trisha, as always, looked ethereal in a golden silk saree and matching blouse. The gorgeous actress completed her look with a messy bun with jasmine flowers and a statement chocker set. Along with the Thalapathy 67 team, director Karthik Subbaraj and a few other film industry members graced the event as special guests.
Watch the Thalapathy 67 pooja teaser, here:
About Thalapathy 67
As per the reports, the new schedule of Thalapathy 67 has started rolling in Kashmir today. Vijay is said to be playing a gangster in his mid-40s in the film, which is touted to be an out-and-out action thriller. Trisha will be seen as the wife of Vijay's character in the film, which features Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist. Thalapathy 67 features a stellar star cast including Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, Sandy Master, and others in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the project. Manoj Paramhamsa and Philomin Raj handle the cinematography and editing, respectively.
