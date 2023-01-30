Thalapathy 67: Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kangaraj's highly anticipated film officially announced; Anbairv, Manoj join the crew

The makers of the film announced the exciting news with a poster and press note, which also mentions the details of the technical crew. DOP is managed by Manoj Paramahmas, Action sequences will be choreographed by Anibrav and Editing is handled by Philomin Raj. Lokesh Kangaraj is also penning the script along with directing.

The big news and awaited news is here. Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kangaraj's film has been announced officially. The director shared a pic with Vijay and expressed his excitement to join hands for the second time. The yet-to-be-titled film will be bankrolled by Seven Screen Studios.

Taking to Twitter, the makers wrote, "The one & the only brand #Thalapathy67, is proudly presented by @7screenstudio. We are excited in officially bringing you the announcement of our most prestigious project. We are delighted to collaborate with #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir, for the third time."

The project, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, marks the actor-director duo's second onscreen collaboration after the massive success of Master. The much-awaited film, which is said to be a gangster drama, belongs to LCU aka Lokesh Cinematic Universe, the action-crime thriller universe established by director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Lokesh Kanagraj confirmed that the release of the Thalapathy 67 announcement teaser is not happening in January. He also added that the teaser release will happen by the first week of February, this year. However, the director has not revealed the actual reason behind the delay in the teaser release.

About Thalapathy 67

The highly anticipated project, which is a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe aka LCU, will feature Thalapathy Vijay in the role of a gangster in his 40s. Trisha Krishnan will appear as the female lead in the project, thus reuniting with Vijay after a very long gap. Sanjay Dutt, the popular Bollywood star will make his Tamil cinema debut with the project, as the lead antagonist. The project features a stellar star cast including actor-director Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Arjun Das, and others. Kamal Haasan and Chiyaan Vikram are also said to be a part of the star cast. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the songs and original scores for the project.