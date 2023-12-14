Thalapathy 68 DOP pens long note against Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; says it is 'justifying toxic masculinity'

Siddhartha Nuni, the cinematographer for films like Captian Miller, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and the upcoming Thalapathy 68 has spoken against the latest blockbuster flick of Ranbir Kapoor called Animal.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Nuni said “I had watched the film 'Animal' yesterday and honestly the film had triggered me no end. The films Nazi glorifying (wearing the swastika on the chest), justifying toxic masculinity with random alpha male theories, the no holds barred violence with no rule of law, marital rape, abusive relationships where the woman is relagated to being a mute bystander while the husband behaves like a brute.”

He further added, “And the last shot of the film where the character of Ranbir Kapoor signals to the audience to come and suck his p***s were beyond redemption and abusive to the audience' minds. The fact that this film has collected so much money reflects the social condition of the country we live in? And for an A rated film, I have seen young children in the audience at a popular multiplex in Hyderabad. Where is the censorship and the responsibility to protect young minds?”

Thalapathy 68 DOP hits out against Animal

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role has been the subject of the most polarizing yet opinions for a film in Indian cinema. The film has one section of the audience all up in arms, swearing that the film is a clear indicator of toxic masculinity dressed under the guise of Alpha male characters, with criticism over the violence and plot of the film. The other section of the audience trusts it to be an entertaining film that has high-octane action set pieces with impeccable emotions and top-notch acting by Ranbir Kapoor, calling him the next Superstar in Hindi cinema.

Advertisement

More about Animal

Animal which is edited, written, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga features the story of a toxic father-son relationship that turns the protagonist into a wild animal of sorts when an assailant tries to kill his father. The insanity that follows with Ranbir’s character holding no bars in killing his enemies off, going to any extent to find the main culprit sets up the film's premise.

The film also features an ensemble cast of actors including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and many more in crucial roles in the film. Moreover, the tracks composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar have garnered widespread appraisal for how immaculately he has presented some stellar tracks along with some hard-hitting background scores.

ALSO READ: BUZZ: Is Venkat Prabhu's directorial Thalapathy 68 the remake of THIS Hollywood film?