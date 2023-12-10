Thalapathy 68: Exciting new details about Vijay and Venkat Prabhu movie out; fans disappointed?

It’s already solidified that Thalapathy Vijay will be joining hands with director Venkat Prabhu for the first time ever in Thalapathy 68. A few details about the highly anticipated film were revealed by actor Vaibhav, who is also a part of the project. Speaking on Thalapathy 68, the actor said the film will be a complete 'Thalapathy Vijay film' with a Venkat Prabhu touch.

His words have certainly ignited the interest of netizens, as fans of the Leo actor were eagerly anticipating what the filmmaker would have in store for them.

Actor Vaibhav talks about Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu’s Thalapathy 68

Vaibhav, who is a part of Thalapathy 68, recently opened up about what fans can expect from the film and also spoke about his role in the film. He said that he hasn’t yet started shooting for the film and also added that he will have to undergo a getup change for Thalapathy 68. Additionally, Vaibhav stated that it will be a total Vijay film and expressed that he is proud to be a part of a film starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Another exciting update Vaibhav revealed was that Thalapathy 68 will be an action film. However, he also made sure to mention that he doesn’t know the plot of the film, as director Venkat Prabhu hasn’t told him about it yet. In another interaction, Vaibhav stated that the opening dance number from Thalapathy 68 will be on a different level and will turn out to be superb.

Needless to say, Vaibhav’s words have hyped us up about what Venkat Prabhu has in store for Thalapathy Vijay’s latest outing.

One of the Twitter users commented, "Venkat Prabhu should use Thalapathy’s humour sense. And want to see him in different avatar apart from action role. High hopes on Venkat Prabhu."

Another wrote, "Disappointed i thought 68 will be something different like leo disappointed."

More about Thalapathy 68

For the uninitiated, Thalapathy 68 is the working title of the film, which also stars an ensemble cast of Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj, along with Vijay. Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film will mark the first collaboration between the director and actor, a combination of Venkat Prabhu and Thalapathy Vijay. Yuvan Shankar Raja will be handling the music for the project, and Thalapathy 68 will also mark the composer’s reunion with Vijay.

