Thalapathy 68: First Look of Thalapathy Vijay starrer to drop at THIS date and time

Thalapathy Vijay is currently working on his next film tentatively titled Thalapathy 68 directed by Maanaadu director Venkat Prabhu. The film which has been in the making for some time now is set to drop its first look soon.

The yet-to-be-titled film is getting a first look along with a name today, December 31, 2023, marking New Year’s Eve at 6 pm. The official update was provided by the film’s maker herself, in which she said: “Are you ready for #Thalapathy68FirstLook?”

Thalapathy 68 First Look update

The film marks the first collaboration between Venkat Prabhu and Thalapathy Vijay. The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu joining the cast.

Along with them, Venkat Prabhu’s constant collaborators include his brother Premgi, Vaibhav, Aravind Aakash, and Ajay Raaj. The film also has Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the film’s tracks who will be collaborating with Thalapathy Vijay after many years. Moreover, Siddhartha Nuni and Venkat Raajen will be fulfilling the cinematography and editing of the film respectively.

Earlier, actor Vaibhav was caught in an interview for his film and was asked about Thalapathy 68 where he revealed that the film will be Thalapathy Vijay style of a film with Venkat Prabhu’s magic which seemed to have upseted a lot of people on the internet.

Advertisement

Moreover, there were also rumors that the film is a remake of a Hollywood film but nothing of the sort has been confirmed as of yet. The makers of the film are also eyeing to use a de-aging technique in the film, to showcase a much younger-looking Thalapathy Vijay in the film as it is expected that he’ll play a dual role in the film with one being a 19-year-old person.

Thalapathy Vijay’s work front

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen this year in his film Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film featured Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, Sandy Master, and many more in key roles. Even though the film had received mixed-to-positive reviews from the critics for the film’s screenplay, the film was a massive success in theaters with many praising Vijay’s performance.

The actor hasn’t revealed what his next project will be after completing the Venkat Prabhu film, with rumors going around with names of directors like S Shankar and Karthik Subbaraj. Moreover, it was also reported that Lokesh Kanagaraj would probably work with Vijay once again for Thalapathy 71 after the director finishes both his films with Rajinikanth and Karthi.

ALSO READ: Is Thalapathy 68 titled Boss? Makers of Vijay starrer REACT