Thalapathy 68: Makers of Vijay starrer drop exciting update; details inside

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film Leo is currently running successfully in the theaters despite being received with mixed to positive reviews. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was one of the most anticipated films of the year and now giving rest to Leo updates, the makers of Thalapathy 68 are setting themselves up.

The producers of the film have officially given out a tweet regarding the dropping of the official pooja video that happened a while ago. As per the maker's tweet, the pooja video is set to drop tomorrow at 12:05 pm, commemorating the auspicious day of Vijayadhasami.

Check out the official tweet

The makers gave the caption to the tweet, “Nalailirundhu #Thalapathy68 updates dhan!! (From tomorrow onwards, it’s just #Thalapathy68 updates) @actorvijay Sir, @vp_offl @thisisysr @archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi Pooja video at 12:05 pm tomorrow.”

This makes it a special occasion as as of now, any updates regarding the film have only been stated as rumors and this pooja video will give a complete idea of the whole cast and crew that is associated with the film.

According to reports, the film is set to be a different subject like all previous Venkat Prabhu films with this also featuring Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role as father and son. The director and producer had already shared images which showed the team along with Thalapathy Vijay travelling to the United States to use the de-ageing technology in the film, to show Thalapathy Vijay in a younger version.

More about Thalapathy Vijay’s lineups

Thalapathy Vijay’s 68th film was quite filled with speculations as various directors' names were doing the rounds and it was quite a surprise to know that Maanaadu director Venkat Prabhu will be helming this project. The only confirmed crew till now other than the director and producer is that composer Yuvan Shankar Raja will be crafting the tunes for the film.

As per rumors, various actors are joining for this movie with veteran actor Mic Mohan expected to play the main antagonist in the film. Moreover, it is expected that Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Meenakshi Chaudhary will be playing prominent roles in the film.

Furthermore, speculations about Thalapathy 69 have already been going around some are suggesting that the actor might work with Atlee again while others are saying it might be the long-awaited Vetrimaaran movie but nothing is confirmed as of yet.

