Thalapathy 68: Makers of Vijay starrer drop exciting update on director Venkat Prabhu’s birthday

Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu started the filming of their next movie, tentatively titled Thalapathy 68, back in October. Earlier this week, we saw Thalapathy Vijay flying off to Thailand for the film’s next schedule and now the producer herself has unveiled an update with an official tweet.

Writing a birthday wish for director Venkat Prabhu, producer Archana Kalpathi wrote, “Happiest bday to our mad genius @vp_offl. Here is wishing you the best of everything. To many more crazy shoot days and schedules for #Thalapathy68 (Update: Major Action Block being shot in Thailand and yesterday was a night shoot so @vp_offl gets a holiday on his bday).”

Director Venkat Prabhu is celebrating his 48th birthday today and the Maanadu director is busy with the shoots of his first film with Thalapathy Vijay. The team of Thalapathy 68 is believed to be shooting an action block scene in the backdrops of Thailand at night and the schedule is believed to go on for a bit longer.

The team began shooting the film in October. They recently wrapped filming a friendship song with Prabhu Deva and Prashanth. The team also released a pooja ceremony video confirming the full cast and crew for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer.

Thalapathy Vijay’s last film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently in the theaters, running successfully. The official update of his next film was given even before Leo was released, confirming director Venkat Prabhu to be helming the project.

Moreover, the official pooja video of the film confirmed that the film would feature various well-known names from the Tamil film industry which includes actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj.

The movie will feature Venkat Prabhu’s cousin and frequent collaborator Yuvan Shankar Raja as the music composer, who is joining in a Thalapathy Vijay film after many years. Furthermore, there are rumors going around that Thalapathy Vijay might collaborate with director S Shankar for a new film, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

