Thalapathy 68 Pooja video OUT: Thalapathy Vijay-Venkat Prabhu film gets its official cast and crew

Megastar Thalapathy Vijay and director Venkat Prabhu are joining hands for the very first time and the official update on their collaboration was teased yesterday. The makers of the film had kickstarted the official updates as soon as Leo was finally released in theaters. The official cast and crew of the film have been announced and as speculated earlier the Thalapathy Vijay starrer will be joined by various well-known names from the Tamil cinema industry and seems like this will be close to the heart.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer will be helmed by Venkat Prabhu with actors like Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary and Yogi Babu joining the cast. The film which is expected to be released next year also has the usual collaborators of the director which includes his own brother Premgi, Vaibhav, Aravind Aakash and Ajay Raaj. Moreover, actors VTV Ganesh and Ajmal Amir will also be joining them.

The film also boasts of a new crew for a Thalapathy film as well with Yuvan Shankar Raja helping the musical side of the film. Along with him Siddhartha Nuni and Venkat Raajen will be fulfilling the cinematography and editing of the film respectively.

The film is expected to carry a fresh subject for Thalapathy Vijay as director Venkat Prabhu tries to experiment his craft with different genres and technologies. The film which has such a vibrant cast seems to have carried the effect of nostalgia for those exposed to the yesteryear of Tamil cinema, with the core cast consisting of actors who were exponentially popular in the late 90s and early 2000s of Tamil cinema.

About Thalapathy Vijay’s professional work

Thalapathy Vijay is currently enjoying a successful run in theaters with his film Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film which comes under the director’s cinematic universe has garnered a significant amount in the box office even though the movie was met with critically mixed to positive reviews.

Furthermore, Vijay is focused on completing his work for the film with Venkat Prabhu and the team has reportedly finished shooting for a friendship song with Thalapathy grooving to Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music with Prashanth and Prabhu Deva dancing along.

