Thalapathy 68: Producer hints at starting promotions of Vijay’s next with Venkat Prabhu amidst Leo release

The most anticipated film of the year Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Thalapathy Vijay, has finally reached the big screens. The momentous release was recorded by millions cheering and hooting for the action-filled film to be the biggest hit of this year. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer has managed to garner widespread praise for Vijay’s performance while also condemning the faltering in the second half of the film.

While Leo is still running hot in theaters, the producer for Thalapathy Vijay’s next film has given the signal for the actor’s next film with Mankatha director Venkat Prabhu.

Archana Kalpathi has always voiced herself as being an ardent Thalapathy Vijay fan and was also previously associated with Thalapathy Vijay in the 2019 Atlee directorial film Bigil, is considered to be a genuine update for the facts of Venkat Prabhu teaming up for the first time with Thalapathy Vijay.

Venkat Prabhu has delivered many blockbuster gems in Tamil Cinema over the last few years, his most memorable film Mankatha with actor Ajith Kumar is still considered one of the best movies in the actor’s career. The director also brilliantly made a movie with STR called Maanadu which was a time-loop movie with a political set-up. The fact that such an out-of-the-box thinking director is teaming up with a star like Thalapathy Vijay should surely mean something exciting is in the works.

More about Thalapathy 68

The team of Thalapathy 68 will be the target of fans all around the world, wondering what it would entail and what the film be about. The Venkat Prabhu directorial has only updated about the movie with an announcement teaser they released a while back along with recent updates of the pooja ceremony and the shoot for a song in the film.

The film is rumored to feature Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles as father and son, for which the team had traveled to the USA for the de-aging technology it used. The film boasts an ensemble cast of some yesteryear and current generations of well-known talents like Mohan, Prabhu Deva, Prasanth, Sneha, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Meenakshi Chaudhary playing important roles.

The film also marks the second collaboration of music director Yuvan Shankar Raja in a Thalapathy Vijay movie after the 2003 movie Pudhiya Geethai. The official release date of the film has not yet been announced but is likely to be released in the month of July 2024.

