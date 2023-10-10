Thalapathy 68: Thalapathy Vijay shoots friendship song with Prabhu Deva and Prashanth; DEETS inside

Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated film, tentatively called Thalapathy 68, is steadily moving under the direction of Venkat Prabhu. Amidst high expectations for Leo release on October 19, Vijay has kickstart shoot for his next film already.

The most recent update indicates the successful completion of a key song shoot featuring Vijay, Prabhu Deva, and Prashanth and reportedly directed by famous choreographer Raju Sundaram.

Thalapathy's 68-song shoot update

The song is said to be a friendship anthem and might be the film's opening number. However, there’s no official word regarding the same. The dance movements for this engaging song are reportedly choreographed by Raju Sundaram, who is well-known for his remarkable choreography skills. Interestingly, Raju Sundaram earlier choreographed the opening song in Vijay's Varisu as well.

Following the successful song shoot, the Thalapathy 68 team will resume filming in Chennai after a brief break. This forthcoming schedule is going to be lengthy, as director Venkat Prabhu is working on something special for Vijay's character.

Furthermore, Vijay's latest VFX scan for the film, which took place in a studio in the United States, has caused a lot of buzz and enthusiasm among fans.Mic Mohan will play the antagonist in the Thalapathy 68 film,alongside Vijay.

Thalapathy's 68 cast and crew are yet to be announced

While the project is generating a lot of buzz, the official cast and crew of Thalapathy 68 remains kept secret, lending the film a certain air of mystery.

Meanwhile, Vijay's forthcoming flick Leo is set to hit theatres on October 19. With its pan-Indian appeal and fan expectations, Leo is about to hit theatres around the world, promising to break box office records.

The immensely brilliant musician recently posted on his X (previously Twitter) page, "Leo (fire, sparkles, and winning trophy emojis)." Anirudh Ravichander's post has piqued the interest of filmgoers who have been anticipating the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film, as well as Thalapathy Vijay fans.

Netizens feel that Anirudh Ravichander's article is certainly the first evaluation of Leo and that the highly anticipated movie will be a sure-shot blockbuster.

