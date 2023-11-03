Thalapathy 68: Thalapathy Vijay spotted at Chennai airport, heads to Bangkok for the next schedule

Thalapathy Vijay was spotted at the Chennai airport in the early hours of this morning as he headed to Bangkok, Thailand for the next schedule of his upcoming film, Thalapathy 68, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Reports suggest that the entire cast and crew of the film flew down to Bangkok a week before with the director of the film. Vijay was seen wearing a white shirt and blue denim jeans, escorted by his team to the terminal.

Check out the photos and video of Vijay at the Chennai airport below

More about Vijay's Thalapathy 68

Reports suggest that Thalapathy 68 has completed 15 days of shooting in Chennai. Meenakshi Chaudhary will play the female lead in the film, with Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Laila, Sneha, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, and other cast members appearing in pivotal roles.

The excitement for Thalapathy 68 has been high since the makers announced the collaboration with Vijay and Venkat Prabhu. It soared even higher when the team released photos from the pooja ceremony and made the announcement official.

Leo movie success celebrations in Chennai

Actor Vijay attended the grand success event of his recent release, Leo, held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, November 1.

The fans-only event was also attended by the film's cast and crew, including director Lokesh Kanagaraj, screenwriters Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy, and actors Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, George Maryan, Madonna Sebastian, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mathew Thomas.

Leo's successful event brought about a significant moment for Leo and many Vijay fans. Unfortunately, the film's crew had to cancel the Leo audio launch event, leaving Thalapathy fans disappointed, as they had eagerly anticipated the chance to catch a glimpse of their beloved star and hear his speech.

Upcoming movies of Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, their second collaboration after the hit film Master (2021).

The much-anticipated Thalapathy 68 is currently in regular shooting, with Vijay all set for the shoot. Yuvan Shankar Raja is said to be the music director for the film. A key song shoot featuring Vijay, Prabhu Deva, and Prashanth has reportedly been completed, with choreography by Raju Sundaram.

There are already speculations about Thalapathy 69, with some reports suggesting that the actor might work with Atlee, their previous collaboration resulting in blockbuster films such as Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. However, there has been no official confirmation from either team yet.

